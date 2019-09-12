Russia, Cuba Sign Protocol on Metal Industry, Aviation, Car Manufacturing Cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russia and Cuba held a session of the intergovernmental commission's working group on economy, trade and science, having signed a protocol on developing the metal industry, aviation and car manufacturing cooperation, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The Cuban-Russian cooperation is bringing benefits; we are already witnessing the results in trade figures," Cuban Deputy Minister of Industry Jose Gaspar Alvarez told Sputnik on Wednesday.

During the session, the parties discussed the modernization of the Antillana de Acero metallurgic plant named after Jose Marti.

Several years ago, the Russian government approved a loan for Cuba for this project.

Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov, who took part in the session, stressed that Moscow was going to include issues, related to developing solar energy and manufacturing agricultural machinery, in the agenda of the bilateral talks.

The Soviet Union, and its successor state Russia, have been developing friendly relations and strategic partnership with Cuba since the 1959 revolution in the Caribbean nation.