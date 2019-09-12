UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Cuba Sign Protocol On Metal Industry, Aviation, Car Manufacturing Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

Russia, Cuba Sign Protocol on Metal Industry, Aviation, Car Manufacturing Cooperation

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russia and Cuba held a session of the intergovernmental commission's working group on economy, trade and science, having signed a protocol on developing the metal industry, aviation and car manufacturing cooperation, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The Cuban-Russian cooperation is bringing benefits; we are already witnessing the results in trade figures," Cuban Deputy Minister of Industry Jose Gaspar Alvarez told Sputnik on Wednesday.

During the session, the parties discussed the modernization of the Antillana de Acero metallurgic plant named after Jose Marti.

Several years ago, the Russian government approved a loan for Cuba for this project.

Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov, who took part in the session, stressed that Moscow was going to include issues, related to developing solar energy and manufacturing agricultural machinery, in the agenda of the bilateral talks.

The Soviet Union, and its successor state Russia, have been developing friendly relations and strategic partnership with Cuba since the 1959 revolution in the Caribbean nation.

Related Topics

Loan Moscow Russia Car Cuba Government Industry

Recent Stories

Award is an absolute surprise: Indian envoy

9 hours ago

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

9 hours ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

10 hours ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

10 hours ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

10 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.