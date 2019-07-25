Russia, Cuba talk for political settlement in Venezuela

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

Russia and Cuba confirmed their position in favor of political settlement in Venezuela, Russia's foreign minister said on Thursday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Russia and Cuba confirmed their position in favor of political settlement in Venezuela, Russia's foreign minister said on Thursday.

At a news conference following a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parilla in Havana, Sergey Lavrov said the two countries were "actively" taking part in creating conditions to achieve an agreement between the Venezuelan government and opposition.

"We hope contacts, which stimulate direct dialogue between the government and the opposition, will develop in every possible way. I would like to stress once again that these should be contacts to promote dialogue, not contacts with a view of imposing the results of such a dialogue and predetermining its outcome," he said.

He also praised "exemplary" Russian-Cuban cooperation in the UN.

Addressing the current "down stage" in the U.S.-Cuban relations, Lavrov said Russia did not accept "colonial and neocolonial methods" in international affairs.

"Unfortunately, the mentality of colonial recidivism proved to be quite tenacious, including in the U.

S.," he said, stressing that international law must be respected.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused a BBC correspondent of spreading "fake news" following the news conference.

BBC reporter Will Grant referred to alleged remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would fill the vacuum between North and Latin Americas if the U.S. did not participate in the regional affairs.

Maria Zakharova provided on the Foreign Ministry's official website the link to Putin's speech, accusing Grant of misinterpreting his words.

The question was about military cooperation and Putin said Russia was ready to deliver weapons to Venezuela and other Latin American countries if the U.S. banned arms sales.

"We regret the manipulation committed by the British journalist," the ministry said in a statement on its official website.

"If you're quoting leaders of states, no matter what is your attitude to them, try to be accurate," Sergey Lavrov said, responding to the reporter.

