Russia-Cuba Talks In Havana Included 'Color Revolution' Prevention - Security Council

March 02, 2023



HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Security consultations between Russian and Havana on Wednesday included a discussion on the prevention of "color revolutions" and destructive activities of non-government organizations, the Russian Security Council said.

According to the press office of the Security Council, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Cuban Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas exchanged views on global and regional stability. The sides draw attention to the bilateral cooperation in combating drug trafficking and human trafficking, the fight against transnational organized crime, and the international search for people.

The Russian side was represented by members of the Security Council and representatives of the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Emergencies, the Finance Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, and the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring.

