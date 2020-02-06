UrduPoint.com
Russia, Cuba To Discuss Economic Cooperation Amid US Sanctions At Moscow Meeting - Lavrov



SANTIAGO DE CUBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russia and Cuba will discuss economic cooperation amid US sanctions at the meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday during his Cuba visit.

"We are fully committed to the agreements reached at the meeting of our presidents in October. They concern, above all, perfecting economic cooperation mechanisms against the backdrop of illegitimate sanctions that the US keeps ramping up. All of these issues will be studied in detail at a planned meeting of the intergovernmental commission on the economy and trade cooperation in Moscow," the minister said.

