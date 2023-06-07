Russia-Cuba Trade Surges Ninefold in 1st Trimester of 2023 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Trade between Russia and Cuba grew nine times between January and April 2023 year-on-year despite unfavorable geopolitical conditions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"Last year, bilateral trade rose to nearly 60 billion Russian rubles, or more than 20 billion Cuban pesos ($834 million). This positive dynamic continued this year. Trade grew 9 times over January-April compared to the same period in 2022," the Russian prime minister said.

Mishustin, who hosted Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in the Russian resort of Sochi, said that Cuba was Russia's major partner in Latin America.

An intergovernmental commission is looking for ways to bolster cooperation between the two nations, including in finances, industries, energy, transport, culture, tourism and humanitarian affairs, he added.

"We place great importance on large-scale joint projects, primarily long-term ones. This includes boosting oil production at Cuban oil fields and the modernization of Havana's metal factory," Mishustin said.

Mishustin thanked the Cuban government for giving preferential treatment to Russian companies operating in the Caribbean island nation and assured his counterpart that Russian businesses were already making plans on how they were going to invest in Cuba.