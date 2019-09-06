UrduPoint.com
Russia, Cuba Work On Plan To Modernize Island Nation's Railroads - Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:50 AM

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russia and Cuba are working on a plan to modernize the island nation's railroad network, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Dmitri Zverev said.

On Thursday, Zverev met with his Cuban counterpart, Naima Alfonso Acosta, in Havana for the 11th session of the intergovernmental commission's transport team. At the end of the session, the sides signed a protocol, confirming their plans to further develop trade and economic cooperation.

"We have discussed pressing issues in relations between Cuba and Russia .

.. in connection with which we decided to cooperate in railroads, sea fleet, aviation and implementation of specific investment projects," Zverev said.

Apart from the plan on modernizing railroads, Russia and Cuba had signed an agreement on improving airworthiness of Cuba's planes, which included training for pilots and other industry specialists, Zverev pointed out.

Other joint projects entail Cuban pots and infrastructure for cabotage operations.

