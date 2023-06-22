Russia Currently Considering US Request For Consular Access To Gershkovich - Diplomat
Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 11:40 AM
SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia has received a request from the United States for consular access to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and is currently considering it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
"The request has been received and is currently under consideration," Ryabkov told reporters.