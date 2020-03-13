UrduPoint.com
Russia Currently Sees No Conditions To Discuss Return To OPEC+ Deal - Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

Russia Currently Sees No Conditions to Discuss Return to OPEC+ Deal - Energy Minister

Russia does not see conditions to discuss the return to OPEC+ oil output cut deal at the moment, Russian oil companies did not discuss this at a meeting with the ministry officials, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russia does not see conditions to discuss the return to OPEC+ oil output cut deal at the moment, Russian oil companies did not discuss this at a meeting with the ministry officials, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"At this stage, we did not discuss it. We do not see conditions for such proposals, at the moment. You see how OPEC members are behaving, so any actions on this are unlikely at the moment," the minister told reporters.

