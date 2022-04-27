UrduPoint.com

Russia Cuts Poland, Bulgaria Gas Over Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Russia cuts Poland, Bulgaria gas over Ukraine

Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, after blasts in a breakaway region of neighbouring Moldova led Kyiv to accuse Moscow of seeking to expand the Ukraine war further into Europe

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, after blasts in a breakaway region of neighbouring Moldova led Kyiv to accuse Moscow of seeking to expand the Ukraine war further into Europe.

The Russian energy giant Gazprom said it had cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, in Moscow's latest use of gas as a weapon in a conflict that has now dragged into its third month and claimed thousands of lives.

Explosions this week targeting the state security ministry, a radio tower and military unit in neighbouring Moldova's region of Transnistria -- occupied by Moscow's forces for decades -- followed a Kremlin commander's claims Russian speakers in the country were being oppressed.

That triggered alarm that Moldova could be Russia's next target in its push into Europe, with Moscow having exploited similar fears after launching its bloody invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

"Russia wants to destabilise the Transnistrian region," Mykhaylo Podolyak, a Ukraine presidential aide, wrote on Twitter.

"If Ukraine falls, tomorrow Russian troops will be at Chisinau's gates," he said, referring to Moldova's capital.

The United States echoed similar concerns -- though stopped short of backing Kyiv's contention that Russia was responsible.

"We fully support Moldova's territorial integrity and sovereignty," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

burs-oho/je

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Twitter Chisinau Price Bulgaria Poland United States Moldova February Gas Weapon

Recent Stories

Four people held for selling dead chicken

Four people held for selling dead chicken

1 minute ago
 Ukraine says several villages in east captured by ..

Ukraine says several villages in east captured by Russian forces

3 minutes ago
 Report traffic violations, overcharging on Helplin ..

Report traffic violations, overcharging on Helpline 130: IG Motorway Police

3 minutes ago
 Asim Azhar expresses gratitude on the success of D ..

Asim Azhar expresses gratitude on the success of Durood O' Salam

3 minutes ago
 PM calls for reforms in power sector

PM calls for reforms in power sector

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for G-77/China, urges strengthe ..

Pakistan, speaking for G-77/China, urges strengthening of global financial insti ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.