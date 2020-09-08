Russia, Cyprus Sign Protocol on Changes to Agreement to Avoid Double Taxation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides signed a protocol on changes to the agreement to avoid double taxation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides signed a protocol on changes to the agreement to avoid double taxation.

The ceremony was streamed live and followed by the ministers' pres conference.

The changes to the agreement that will see tax on dividends and interest rise to 15 percent are unlikely to lead to an outflow of Russian investment, Christodoulides told Sputnik last week.