Russia, Cyprus Sign Strategic Cooperation Plan for 2021-2023 - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russia and Cyprus have signed a strategic plan for cooperation in 2021-2023 as part of a joint effort to modernize the bilateral legal framework, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Thursday.

"We continue to work on the modernization of our contractual legal framework.

We have just signed a strategic framework cooperation plan for the next three years and an agreement on cooperation in humanitarian operations in crisis situations," Lavrov said at a joint press conference following a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides.

The Russia-Cyprus agreement on cooperation in humanitarian operations in crisis situations was signed by Christodoulides and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Evkurov.

Lavrov noted that Moscow highly values bilateral cooperation with Cyprus in this area, and this fact is confirmed by the regular visits of Russian naval ships to Cypriot ports.