UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Daily Covid Cases, Deaths Hit New Record

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:12 PM

Russia daily Covid cases, deaths hit new record

Russia reported on Tuesday its highest-ever number of daily deaths and cases of people infected with Covid-19, fuelling concerns that a second wave of the pandemic is hitting the country

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia reported on Tuesday its highest-ever number of daily deaths and cases of people infected with Covid-19, fuelling concerns that a second wave of the pandemic is hitting the country.

There were 13,868 new infections and 244 virus deaths, the government's coronavirus crisis centre said, with both figures surpassing previous records set since the start of the outbreak.

With the fourth-highest infection tally in the world, Russia has recorded just under 23,000 fatalities since the start of the pandemic -- a much lower figure compared to other badly-hit countries.

Officials have earlier said they are only counting deaths directly caused by the virus leading critics to accuse Russia of under-reporting Covid mortality to downplay the scale of the situation.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "more advanced treatment protocols" are leading to a lower death rate.

Although virus cases in Russia have been on the rise for several weeks, authorities are reluctant to again introduce strict lockdown measures.

At the start of the pandemic, Russia imposed sweeping restrictions, shutting all non-essential businesses and controlling the movements of infected individuals using a tracking app.

Most restrictions were lifted in June ahead of a vote on constitutional amendments which could see Putin stay in power until 2036.

Certain measures have been reimposed in the capital Moscow, which accounts for roughly 30 percent of the country's caseload.

Last week, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the city is making the "necessary decisions" and called on residents to limit movements until a vaccine is available for mass distribution.

In August, Russia announced the registration of what it claimed was the world's first coronavirus vaccine, named Sputnik V after the Soviet-era satellite. A number of officials have said they volunteered for inoculation.

The vaccine is currently undergoing its post-registration trials in which some 40,000 volunteers are taking part.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Vote Vladimir Putin June August All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan puts pre-conditions for talks with India

14 minutes ago

Police burn huge quantity of seized narcotics

35 seconds ago

Female artists display calligraphic art work at PU ..

37 seconds ago

WHO Regional Official Says World Still Facing 1st ..

40 seconds ago

Russia's Antiterrorism Committee Says Two Law Enfo ..

44 seconds ago

Frontline Heroes Office announces new partners joi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.