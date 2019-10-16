MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Russian military and the Syrian authorities have taken the necessary measures to ensure the safe withdrawal of foreign troops from northeastern Syria as the evacuation of US servicemen continues, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Tuesday.

"The evacuation of US forces from the northeastern parts of the Syrian Arab Republic is continuing. US troops have left bases in Dadat and Umm-Mial locations in the Manbij district of Aleppo province and have departed towards the Syrian-Iraqi border," Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, the head of the center, said at a daily briefing.

"The Syrian authorities and the Russian command are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safe withdrawal of foreign military personnel," the general stressed.