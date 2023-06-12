In this digest, we will tell you about the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) celebrating Russia Day for the first time after joining the country, an all-Russian patriotic forum held by Moscow, and how many Russians consider themselves patriots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) celebrating Russia Day for the first time after joining the country, an all-Russian patriotic forum held by Moscow, and how many Russians consider themselves patriots.

Festive events on the occasion of Russia Day are held in all major cities of the LPR, the holiday is celebrated for the first time by the republic after joining Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"Today, we are celebrating (Russia Day) for the first time as part of Russia ... Today, our military of the People's Militia, whose corps have joined the Russian armed forces, are defending our borders in unison, and we must adequately celebrate this holiday," Alexey Samoilov, the head of the LPR administration, told reporters.

Denis Miroshnichenko, the head of the LPR People's Council, in turn said that this holiday is "not entirely new" for the LPR, as the republic has celebrated it before.

"We still believed that we would reach the path that we had chosen since 2014. The strongest will master the path, and Donbas has shown it today. And today we are proud to say that we celebrate this holiday as a full-fledged region of Russia," Miroshnichenko said.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

The All-Russian Patriotic Forum with thematic interactive platforms, meetings with participants in the special military operation and speeches by representatives of the executive and legislative authorities, prominent figures in science, culture and education will be held at Moscow's Victory Museum, the largest museum of military history in Russia, from June 12-14, the press service of the museum said on Monday.

"From June 12-14, the All-Russian Patriotic Forum will be held at the Victory Museum, as well as on the territory of the park on Poklonnaya Hill.

This year, it will be implemented in three formats: full-time, remote and open," the museum said in a statement.

The launch of the open program, which more than a thousand people will be able to visit, will take place on the territory of the Victory Park adjacent to the museum on Monday.

Near the museum there will be interactive platforms representing different areas � pedagogy, culture, media, defense of the Fatherland, sports, volunteering, ecology, history, family and science.

In total, more than 6,500 people from all over Russia will take part in the forum in offline and online formats. Among the speakers are representatives of the executive and legislative authorities, prominent figures in science, culture and education, among others.

A third of Russians believe that every citizen should be a patriot, while 84% of respondents consider themselves to be ones, according to a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM).

As many as 84% of Russians consider themselves patriots, while 12% share the opposite opinion. Compared to the data as of December 16, 2012, the number of those who can call themselves patriots has increased.

When asked how many Russians can be called patriots, 4% answered that all are, 48% � the majority, and 25% � half. At the same time 13% said that a minority can be considered patriots and 3% said no one.

Almost half of the respondents (47%) are sure that in recent years the number of patriots have increased among Russians. Another 29% said that nothing has changed, and 12% believe that the number of patriots has decreased in recent years.

Additionally, 54% of Russians noted the influence of patriotic education as the reason for people's patriotism, while 38% mentioned other reasons, according to the findings.

More than half of the respondents, or 63%, believe that being a patriot or not is a personal matter for every citizen, and a third of Russians (33%) said that every citizen of the country should be a patriot and consider their country the best (71%).