Russia Decided to Extend Suspension of Flights With Turkey Until June 30 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia has decided to extend the suspension of flights with Turkey until June 30, a source in the tourism industry told Sputnik.

Aeroflot's agents received an official telegram on Monday evening, the source said.

"In connection with the decision of the Russia's government's coronavirus response center to suspend regular air traffic with Turkey from June 2 to 30: standard rules of forced exchange / refund apply for tickets for canceled flights," the document says, a copy of which was seen by Sputnik.

Earlier, it was decided to restrict air traffic between Russia and Turkey and Tanzania from April 15 to June 1.