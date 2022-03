MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russia decided to restore order in Ukraine in order to avoid a third world war and an attack on its territory, Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Friday.

"In order to prevent a third world war and an attack on Russia using nuclear weapons, the Russian government decided to stop this situation and put things in order in Ukraine," Azarov said on Facebook.