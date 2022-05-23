UrduPoint.com

Russia Decides Against Bidding to Host EXPO 2030 - Bureau of Expositions

Russia has notified the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) of its decision to withdraw its bid to host EXPO 2030, the BIE said on Monday

"The Russian Federation has notified the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) of its decision to voluntarily withdraw its candidature to organise World Expo 2030 in Moscow.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary General of the BIE, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin indicated the reasons for the withdrawal of the candidature and expressed his hope that the country will be a candidate to host an Expo in the foreseeable future," the BIE said in a statement.

