Russia Decides To Allocate $1.5Bln Loan To Belarus - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Russia Decides to Allocate $1.5Bln Loan to Belarus - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russia has decided to allocate a $1.5 billion loan to Belarus for the implementation of import substitution projects, with the agreement already signed or to be signed by the parties soon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told Sputnik.

"Yes, all the decisions have been made. We either have signed or are about to sign (the agreement).

This decision has been made and, in principle, all parameters of the deal have been agreed upon. (The agreement) On $1.5 billion for projects related to import substitution and the development of relevant industries," Overchuk said on the sidelines of the second Caspian Economic Forum in Moscow.

In August, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Minsk was seeking to receive a $1.5 billion loan from Moscow for import substitution programs.

