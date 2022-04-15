Russia Declares 18 EU Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

Russia has declared 18 employees of the European Union's mission in Moscow personae non gratae, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Russia has declared 18 employees of the European Union's mission in Moscow personae non gratae, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry mentioned that European Union Ambassador in Russia Markus Ederer was summoned over the EU's decision to expel 19 Russian diplomats earlier in April.

"As a response to the unfriendly actions of the European Union, 18 employees of the EU mission in Russia have been declared 'persona non grata' and will have to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future," the ministry said.