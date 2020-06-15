Russia Declares 2 Employees of Czech Embassy Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

Russia declared two employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow personae non gratae and asked them to leave by the end of day on June 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

According to the ministry, Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka was summoned earlier in the day and informed about Russia's response to the unfriendly actions of Prague, which expelled two Russian diplomats based on groundless accusations.

"Based on the principle of reciprocity, and Article 9 of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations of 1961, two employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow are declared personae non gratae. They are to leave Russia by the end of the day on June 17," the ministry said.