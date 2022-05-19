Russia Declares 5 Portuguese Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Russia has declared five employees of the Portuguese Embassy in Russia personae non gratae in retaliation of a similar move by Lisbon, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry summoned Portuguese Ambassador to Russia Madalena Fischer to hand her a protest note over the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats from the European country.

"As a response, five employees of the Portuguese Embassy in Russia were declared personae non gratae. They must leave the territory of the country within 14 days from the date of delivery of the corresponding note to the ambassador," the ministry said in a statement.