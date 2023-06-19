UrduPoint.com

Russia Declares Activities Of Agora Rights Group Undesirable - Prosecutor General's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Russia Declares Activities of Agora Rights Group Undesirable - Prosecutor General's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office decided on Monday to declare the activities of Russia-based Agora International Human Rights Group undesirable.

"Based on the results of the study of the materials received, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has decided to recognize the activities of the Law Sofia Foundation (Agora International Human Rights Group), Bulgaria, as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

The Prosecutor General's Office found that the organization's activities pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of Russia, the statement read.

Agora's activities are focused on reporting and replicating facts about alleged violations of rights and freedoms of citizens in Russia, providing legal assistance to opposition members with a clear anti-Russia position, including supporters of organizations recognized as extremist, according to the statement.

Information about the decision was sent to the Russian Justice Ministry.

