Russia Declares Ceasefire For Civilians To Leave Mariupol, Volnovakha - Defense Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 12:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Russia declared a ceasefire so that civilians could evacuate from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.
"Today, on March 5, starting at 10 a.m.
Moscow time (07:00 GMT), Russia is declaring a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors are opening for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," the ministry said.
The ministry added that the corridors and the evacuation routes were agreed with Ukraine.