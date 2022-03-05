Russia Declares Ceasefire for Civilians to Leave Mariupol, Volnovakha - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Russia declared a ceasefire so that civilians could evacuate from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"Today, on March 5, starting at 10 a.m.

Moscow time (07:00 GMT), Russia is declaring a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors are opening for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the corridors and the evacuation routes were agreed with Ukraine.