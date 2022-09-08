Russia Declares Romanian Embassy Employee Persona Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Moscow has declared and employee of the Romanian Embassy to Russia persona non grata as a retaliatory measure, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"On September 8, Charge d'Affaires of Romania in Russia Constantin Cosmin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note from the ministry declaring an employee of the Romanian Embassy in Moscow persona non grata," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the measure was in response to a similar move by Bucharest.