Russia Declares Staffer Of Ukrainian Embassy Persona Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

Russia Declares Staffer of Ukrainian Embassy Persona Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

Moscow on Monday declared a staffer of the Ukrainian embassy persona non grata and warned Kiev that further measures will follow if hostile actions against Russian diplomats continue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Moscow on Monday declared a staffer of the Ukrainian embassy persona non grata and warned Kiev that further measures will follow if hostile actions against Russian diplomats continue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In connection with the unfriendly actions of the Ukrainian side, which, on April 19 of this year, declared an employee of the Russian embassy in Kiev 'persona non grata', and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity for activities incompatible with diplomatic status, an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Russia was declared 'persona non grata'. He was asked to leave the territory of Russia by the end of the day on April 30 of this year.

The corresponding note verbale was sent today to the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Kiev was warned that Moscow will take further actions if "hostile actions against employees of Russian diplomatic and consular missions in Ukraine continue."

Ukraine declared the Russian diplomat a persona non grata in response to Moscow's decision to recommend a Ukrainian consul in Saint Petersburg to leave Russia after it was revealed that he was trying to obtain classified databases of the Russian law enforcement agencies.

