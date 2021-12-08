UrduPoint.com

Russia Declined Dutch Request For Kursk Brigade Head Interrogation In MH17 Case - Judge

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia has declined the request of the Netherlands for the interrogation of the head of the Kursk brigade commander, Sergey Muchkayev, in the MH17 plane crash case, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Wednesday.

The Russian Ministry of Justice replied that, according to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, such a request may be refused if the state believes that it harms the interests of the state, Steenhuis said at a hearing, broadcast on the court's website.

Moscow also noted that Muchkayev should have been asked about military issues that may relate to state secrets, which could harm the interests of the country, the judge added.

Therefore, Russia is not in a position to cooperate on the matter, he said.

