Russia Decries Terror Attack On Education Center In Kabul - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia Decries Terror Attack on Education Center in Kabul - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia harshly denounces the recent terrorist attack on an education center in Afghanistan's Kabul, which left over 20 people killed, most of whom were teen students, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Saturday, a suicide attacker detonated a bomb near the Kawsar-e Danish education center in western Kabul, leaving at least 24 people killed and over 50 injured, according to official data. Security sources told Sputnik that the death toll had climbed to 30. The Islamic State terror group (ISIL, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We strongly condemn the attack that claimed the lives of civilians, mostly the youth - schoolchildren and students. ISIL continues to be a factor that destabilizes the situation in Afghanistan, sows sectarian strife and undermines efforts to establish peace in the country," the statement said.

The ministry went on to urge the Afghan government to "take exhaustive measures to combat hotbeds of terrorism and ensure the safety of peaceful Afghan citizens."

