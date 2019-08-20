Russia decries US missile test as 'escalation of military tensions'

Moscow on Tuesday said that the United States was ramping up military tensions by testing a medium-range cruise missile weeks after tearing up a pact with Russia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Moscow on Tuesday said that the United States was ramping up military tensions by testing a medium-range cruise missile weeks after tearing up a pact with Russia.

"This is all a cause of regret. The US has obviously taken a course towards escalation of military tensions. We won't react to provocations," Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency TASS.