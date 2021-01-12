UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Deems It Possible To Host Intra-Afghan Negotiations - Presidential Representative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:39 PM

Russia Deems It Possible to Host Intra-Afghan Negotiations - Presidential Representative

Moscow deems it possible to host negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban radical group on its territory, while it is too early to make any projections regarding dates, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Moscow deems it possible to host negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban radical group on its territory, while it is too early to make any projections regarding dates, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We leave open the possibility to hold the intra-Afghan negotiations on the Russian territory. However, it is too early to discuss it, let alone building forecasts of the timing," Kabulov said.

The diplomat reaffirmed Russia's readiness to make extra effort both bilaterally and in the multilateral format for inspiring the warring parties to launch negotiations quickly.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Moscow Russia Government

Recent Stories

Mansha Pasha is unhappy over Indian film “Heera ..

1 minute ago

Pak Navy submarines’ missiles successfully hit t ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Lymphoma Patient Acquired 18 COVID-19 Muta ..

22 minutes ago

Israel's active COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

22 minutes ago

Six more corona patients die in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago

PHA to organize 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.