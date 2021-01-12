Russia Deems It Possible to Host Intra-Afghan Negotiations - Presidential Representative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow deems it possible to host negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban radical group on its territory, while it is too early to make any projections regarding dates, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Moscow deems it possible to host negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban radical group on its territory, while it is too early to make any projections regarding dates, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We leave open the possibility to hold the intra-Afghan negotiations on the Russian territory. However, it is too early to discuss it, let alone building forecasts of the timing," Kabulov said.

The diplomat reaffirmed Russia's readiness to make extra effort both bilaterally and in the multilateral format for inspiring the warring parties to launch negotiations quickly.