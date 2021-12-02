UrduPoint.com

Russia Deems Necessary To Work With New Afghan Gov't In Fighting Terrorists - CSTO Envoy

Russia Deems Necessary to Work With New Afghan Gov't in Fighting Terrorists - CSTO Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) It is necessary to work with the new authorities in Kabul in fighting terrorists across Afghanistan, Russian Permanent Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Mikael Agasandyan told Sputnik.

"As for interacting with the new authorities of Afghanistan, including on anti-terror issues, we, the Russian side, proceed from the assumption that the new government in Kabul is an objective reality, and it is necessary to work with it, first of all, in the interests of making Afghanistan a peaceful, independent and truly multinational state, free from terrorism and drugs and living in peace and harmony with neighbors," Agasandyan said.

The stepping up of terrorists and the expansion of drug production in Afghanistan is quite likely in the event of further degradation of the social, economic and humanitarian situation in the country, the diplomat added.

