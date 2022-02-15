Moscow considers Warsaw's proposal to launch a renewed informal dialogue on security in Europe within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) an interesting perspective, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

The initiative proposed by the Polish Chairmanship is an attempt to resolve "growing tensions in the Euro-Atlantic area," the minister specified.

"We find this proposal interesting because it shows an understanding of existing problems and a willingness to do something to get these problems off the agenda," Lavrov said after talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, currently the Chairman-in-Office of the OSCE.

The dialogue with NATO and the US nonetheless remains a priority for Russia in terms of security guarantees, he added.

