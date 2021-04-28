UrduPoint.com
Russia Deems Taliban's Refusal To Participate In Istanbul Conference Legitimate - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russia believes that the Taliban's refusal to take part in the Istanbul conference on Afghanistan is a legitimate step, since the United States failed to comply with the Doha agreement, Russia's presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik, stressing that Moscow does not want the inter-Afghan peace process to be affected.

Istanbul was scheduled to host a conference with participation of the Afghan government and the Taliban from April 24-May 4. However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced last week that the event would be postponed, as it makes no sense without the Taliban's participation. The movement has said that it is reluctant to participate in any conference until all foreign troops are withdrawn.

"First of all, I must say that this is a legitimate step from the formal point of view. Last year, on February 29, the Taliban signed an agreement with the United States, which provided for an obligation to withdraw all US troops by May 1. The US side did not comply. From this point of view, the reaction of the Taliban is legitimate," Kabulov said.

"We would not like these disagreements between the US and the Taliban to undermine this [peace] process, in which we are interested from the point of view of our national and geopolitical interests," Kabulov added.

