Russia Deeply Concerned Over Situation Around JCPOA - Foreign Minister

Russia is deeply concerned over the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, after Iran proceeded to the fourth stage of reducing its nuclear obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia is deeply concerned over the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, after Iran proceeded to the fourth stage of reducing its nuclear obligations.

Iran began injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant earlier in the day.

"As for the situation around the JCPOA implementation, we are deeply concerned. These concerns emerged not today and not yesterday, but last May, when the United States announced its withdrawal from the agreement in a provocative manner," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Iran announced the gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations on May 8, which marked the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact. Tehran then said that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.