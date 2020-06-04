Russia Deeply Concerned With Escalation in Western Libya - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is deeply concerned with the events in western Libya, where a humanitarian ceasefire is being violated, and terrorists are fighting in the ranks of armed militias, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Moscow is deeply concerned with the events in western Libya, where a humanitarian ceasefire is being violated, and terrorists are fighting in the ranks of armed militias, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Speaking about the situation, on the whole, we are deeply concerned about the developments in the west of Libya. We are concerned about an increase in crimes committed by armed militias. Among their ranks are militants, relocated from Syria, including members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization [banned in Russia], listed as terrorist by the UN Security Council.

Let me remind you that the group is operating under a new name of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham," Zakharova said during a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the humanitarian ceasefire, declared by the Libyan National Army on account of the holy month of Ramadan and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is being violated as armed groups carry on fighting.