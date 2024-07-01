Open Menu

Russia Defence Ministry Says Destroyed 36 Ukrainian Drones

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Russia defence ministry says destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Russian forces destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones overnight in regions near the border, Moscow's defence ministry said Monday.

"Air defence systems on duty destroyed and suppressed 18 UAVs over Bryansk region, nine UAVs were destroyed over Kursk region and nine UAVs over Belgorod region," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

The ministry said on Sunday its forces had shot down another 36 Ukrainian drones in border areas.

Both sides have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometres, extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites that it says fuel Russia's military, as well as towns and villages just across the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a major new land offensive on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region in May, in an operation to create a buffer zone and push Ukrainian forces back to protect Russia's border Belgorod region from shelling.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kursk Belgorod Vladimir Putin Bryansk Kharkiv February May Border Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

2 days ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

2 days ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

2 days ago

More Stories From World