UrduPoint.com

Russia Defends Veto Of UN Climate Change Resolution

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:13 PM

Russia defends veto of UN climate change resolution

Russia defended Tuesday its move to veto a Security Council resolution linking climate change and global security that was supported by a majority of UN member states

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia defended Tuesday its move to veto a Security Council resolution linking climate change and global security that was supported by a majority of UN member states.

Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies." The text won support from 12 of the Council's 15 members.

"The resolution was completely unacceptable. And not only for Russia, a number of countries supported us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The topic of climate cannot be a factor that limits the right of countries to develop," Peskov said.

He added that "highly-industrialised" countries which "significantly harmed the climate" in order to develop their economies are now setting the agenda.

India also voted against the resolution, arguing that global warming was chiefly an issue related to economic development, rather than international security.

For diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity, Russia's opposition was hard to understand given that the resolution itself "was not radical," according to one of them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was for years notorious for his scepticism about man-made global warming and saying Russia stands to benefit from it.

But his approach has changed as Russia -- one of the world's biggest producers of oil and gas -- sees the devastating effects of climate change.

The country has set numerous heat records in recent years, and the rising temperatures have contributed to severe floods and forest fires that have affected Siberia with increasing regularity.

Putin said earlier this year that Russia -- the fourth-highest carbon emitter -- was aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Ireland Niger Gas From Opposition

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on virus curb ..

UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on virus curbs

8 seconds ago
 China launches new Tianlian relay satellite

China launches new Tianlian relay satellite

13 minutes ago
 Niinisto, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Bila ..

Niinisto, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Bilateral Relations - President's ..

9 seconds ago
 President Alvi visits historic Lahore Fort

President Alvi visits historic Lahore Fort

11 seconds ago
 PEMRA directed to run awareness campaign about smo ..

PEMRA directed to run awareness campaign about smog

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt plants 0.6 mln olive trees

Balochistan govt plants 0.6 mln olive trees

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.