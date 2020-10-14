UrduPoint.com
Russia Defense Minister Calls On Baku, Yerevan To Fulfill Agreements On Karabakh- Ministry

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russia Defense Minister Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Fulfill Agreements on Karabakh- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has called on his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, in phone talks, to fully implement the recently reached agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Late last week, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers agreed, after lengthy talks in Moscow, to cease fire in Karabakh and exchange prisoners and dead bodies.

"During the negotiations, Russian Federation Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu called on his counterparts to fully meet the commitments under the agreements reached in Moscow on October 10," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

