Russia Defense Minister, Turkey Intelligence Chief Discuss Mideast, North Africa- Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed with the head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization the situations in Middle East and North Africa, and steps toward reducing regional tensions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed with the head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization the situations in middle East and North Africa, and steps toward reducing regional tensions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The phone conversation between Shoigu and Hakan Fidan was held late on Sunday.

"During the conversation, the parties have discussed the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, and also the possible joint action toward reducing regional tensions and resolving the critical situations," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.