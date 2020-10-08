UrduPoint.com
Russia Defense Ministry Boosts Group Of Forces To Put Out Ammo Depot Fire In Ryazan Region

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said it had increased the ground group of forces and means to extinguish a fire at an ammunition depot in the central Ryazan Region.

About 130 servicemen and more than 60 pieces of military and special equipment were additionally deployed to extinguish the fire.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has increased the ground group of forces and means to extinguish the fire on the territory of the ammunition depot of the Western Military District in the Ryazan Region," the ministry said.

The blaze at the ammunition depot of the Western Military District, near the settlement of Zheltukhino, was first reported at 13:20 local time [10:20 GMT]. According to military officials, a patch of grass caught fire not far from the building before gusts of wind helped spread the fire to the arms depot.

