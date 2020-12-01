Russia Defense Ministry Confirms Agreement With Turkey on Joint Karabakh Monitoring Center

The Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that an agreement was reached with Turkey to create a joint monitoring center to control the implementation of the ceasefire in Karabakh, also noting that the two countries will be represented equally in the center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that an agreement was reached with Turkey to create a joint monitoring center to control the implementation of the ceasefire in Karabakh, also noting that the two countries will be represented equally in the center.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the deal was signed.

"Under the memorandum signed by the Russian Defense Ministry and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey on November 11, an agreement was reached on deployment and functioning of the joint Russian-Turkish joint center for controlling the cessation of hostilities and all combat operations. The center will be located in Azerbaijan. The number of Russian and Turkish staffers ... in the joint center will be equal," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.