Russia Defense Ministry Expects Modernized Tu-160 Bombers to Be Supplied to Troops in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Russian Aerospace Forces are expected to receive the modernized Tu-160 strategic bombers in 2021, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said.

"The air component of the triad is to be improved by ensuring the supply of Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Today, measures for their production are being implemented, state contracts have been signed, and next year we plan to start receiving them for the troops," Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.