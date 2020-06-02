UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Defense Ministry Has Selected 50 Volunteers For Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:30 AM

Russia Defense Ministry Has Selected 50 Volunteers for Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had selected 50 volunteers for clinical trials of a domestic vaccine against COVID-19, adding that the trials will be conducted at the research institute, where vaccines against Ebola and the middle East respiratory syndrome have been studied.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has completed the selection of volunteers for conducting clinical trials of a unique domestic vaccine against novel coronavirus infection COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

Fifty military officers, including five women, have been selected, the Defense Ministry added, specifying that all of them have been tested. The first group of volunteers will arrive at a medical facility for undergoing necessary examination and preparing for the experiment on Wednesday already.

"The clinical trials of the vaccine against novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 will be conducted at the 48th Central Scientific Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry, where safety, immunological potency and protective efficiency of genetically engineered vaccines against Ebola hemorrhagic fever and Middle East respiratory syndrome, and a universal vaccine against flu have been studied and tested successfully," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

The clinical trials are set to be completed by the end of July, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Middle East July Women All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 2, 2020 in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE smart plans paid off during coron ..

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

10 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

10 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.