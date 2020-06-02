Russia Defense Ministry Has Selected 50 Volunteers for Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had selected 50 volunteers for clinical trials of a domestic vaccine against COVID-19, adding that the trials will be conducted at the research institute, where vaccines against Ebola and the middle East respiratory syndrome have been studied.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has completed the selection of volunteers for conducting clinical trials of a unique domestic vaccine against novel coronavirus infection COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

Fifty military officers, including five women, have been selected, the Defense Ministry added, specifying that all of them have been tested. The first group of volunteers will arrive at a medical facility for undergoing necessary examination and preparing for the experiment on Wednesday already.

"The clinical trials of the vaccine against novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 will be conducted at the 48th Central Scientific Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry, where safety, immunological potency and protective efficiency of genetically engineered vaccines against Ebola hemorrhagic fever and Middle East respiratory syndrome, and a universal vaccine against flu have been studied and tested successfully," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

The clinical trials are set to be completed by the end of July, the ministry said.