MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday a recent report by Reuters information agency that claimed that Russia had recently sent its ground troops and special forces to the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib for fighting alongside the Syrian Army against the opposition.

"Claims that Russian 'ground troops' and 'special forces' are allegedly participating in military operations in the province of Idlib (Syria), spread by UK information agency Reuters, are another fake. There are no Russian 'ground troops' in Syria, and there have never been any," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.