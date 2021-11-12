Russia Defense Ministry Says Created BAA That Lowers Coronavirus Concentration by 16 Times

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry's scientists have developed a unique biologically active additive (BAA) called CovBAD that is capable of decreasing the concentration of the coronavirus by 16 times, Maj. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian military's radiation, chemical and biological protection troops, said.

"After an assessment of effectiveness against COVID-19 in early November, one of the BAAs received a certificate of state registration. Our experiments showed that on the second day of using a biologically active additive, called CovBAD, the concentration of the virus decreases by 50%, and on the sixth day, its concentration sinks by 16 times.

As a result, the impact on the human body decreases, the disease has fewer complications," Kirillov told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry.

He added that the key elements of the BAA are the extracts of black chokeberry, echinacea and fucoidan, as well as the Pacific squid hydrolyzate and other substances of natural origin.