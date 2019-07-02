Russia Defense Official to Discuss Korea Peninsula Situation With DPRK Military - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin will discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula as well as prospects for developing bilateral defense cooperation with the leadership of the North Korean Armed Forces during his visit to North Korea, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

Alexander Fomin will make a working visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK], where he will hold bilateral talks with the leadership of the DPRK Ministry of People's Armed Forces ... During the upcoming meetings the parties are going to discuss the situation in northeastern Asia and on the Korean Peninsula, the state of and prospects for the Russian-North Korean defense cooperation, as well as urgent issues of the international and regional agenda," the Russian Defense Ministry said.