Russia delaying local votes in parts of Kursk region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Russia's electoral commission on Wednesday said it was postponing local elections in seven municipalities in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched an offensive more than two weeks ago.

The commission said on Telegram that the votes would take place once there was "a full guarantee of the security of voters."

But it said elections for a regional governor which are due to start next week would go ahead as planned in the rest of the region.

Early voting in the gubernatorial elections is due to start on August 28, with the polls closing on 8 September.

Two and a half years into Russia's campaign in Ukraine, Kyiv seized back the initiative by sending troops into the western Kursk region on August 6.

Ukraine says it has captured dozens of towns and villages in the region and Russia says more than 120,000 civilians have had to flee the area.