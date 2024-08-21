Open Menu

Russia Delaying Local Votes In Parts Of Kursk Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Russia delaying local votes in parts of Kursk region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Russia's electoral commission on Wednesday said it was postponing local elections in seven municipalities in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched an offensive more than two weeks ago.

The commission said on Telegram that the votes would take place once there was "a full guarantee of the security of voters."

But it said elections for a regional governor which are due to start next week would go ahead as planned in the rest of the region.

Early voting in the gubernatorial elections is due to start on August 28, with the polls closing on 8 September.

Two and a half years into Russia's campaign in Ukraine, Kyiv seized back the initiative by sending troops into the western Kursk region on August 6.

Ukraine says it has captured dozens of towns and villages in the region and Russia says more than 120,000 civilians have had to flee the area.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Russia Kursk August September

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

1 hour ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

1 hour ago

More Stories From World