Russia Delaying Local Votes In Parts Of Kursk Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Russia's electoral commission on Wednesday said it was postponing local elections in seven municipalities in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched an offensive more than two weeks ago.
The commission said on Telegram that the votes would take place once there was "a full guarantee of the security of voters."
But it said elections for a regional governor which are due to start next week would go ahead as planned in the rest of the region.
Early voting in the gubernatorial elections is due to start on August 28, with the polls closing on 8 September.
Two and a half years into Russia's campaign in Ukraine, Kyiv seized back the initiative by sending troops into the western Kursk region on August 6.
Ukraine says it has captured dozens of towns and villages in the region and Russia says more than 120,000 civilians have had to flee the area.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage54 seconds ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard11 minutes ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck11 minutes ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks1 hour ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission2 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal1 hour ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search3 hours ago
-
Brazilians 'struggling to breathe' as Amazon burns3 hours ago
-
Australia greenlights world's 'largest' solar hub5 hours ago
-
Russia blames cyberattack over Telegram, WhatsApp outage5 hours ago
-
Culture Ministry to honor graduates of cultural scholarship program tomorrow5 hours ago