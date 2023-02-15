UrduPoint.com

Russia Delaying Payment Of Fees To Organizations Discriminating Its Interests - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Russia is delaying the payment of fees to organizations that discriminate against Moscow's interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We delay the payment of fees to organization where our interests are discriminated against.

This happened, for example, in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, where an illegitimate mechanism contrary to the convention was introduced," Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma.

The minister added that Russia is currently reviewing all its obligations to international organizations.

