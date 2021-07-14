Russia Delays August Launch of OneWeb Satellites From Baikonur for at Least Week - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russia postpones the August 5 launch of OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur cosmodrome for at least a week as they are unfit for launch, three space industry sources have told Sputnik.

According to one of the sources, 34 satellites were supposed to have been delivered to the cosmodrome this Tuesday, which did not happen.

"The launch of the OneWeb satellites is postponed for at least a week due to the issues that occurred during their production," another source said.

The third source mentioned that the launch is rescheduled to August 13, but it all ultimately depends on how quickly the technical issues can be fixed.

In June 2015, Roscosmos signed contracts with the UK company OneWeb and the French company Arianespace for 21 commercial launches from Baikonur, the Guiana Space Centre, and Vostochny spaceports. In September 2020, OneWeb reduced the number of launches to 19.

The UK company plans to have 648 satellites orbiting Earth, providing broadband access to the internet to everyone across the globe.