Russia Delegation to PACE Calls for Discussion of CoE Charter Violation Response Mechanism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has called on PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier to discuss thoroughly the proposed mechanism for responding to violations of principles of the Council of Europe (CoE) in order not to turn it into a tool against "unwanted" delegations.

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin proposed during the PACE fall session to set up a mechanism for bringing countries to account for violating the CoE charter. The mechanism could provide for the possibility to impose sanctions.

"The first and the most important thing that we are not comfortable with is the initially proposed tight time frame for discussing our French colleagues' offer. In my opinion, this is not a matter that one should make decisions on in haste. Every detail of the new mechanism should be considered well, in order to rule out the possibility for it to become into a tool for solving narrow political tasks and fighting delegations that have become unwanted at a certain point," the head of the Russian delegation and a deputy speaker of the Russian lower house, Petr Tolstoy, told Sputnik.

The Russian delegation calls for better coordinating cooperation between PACE, CoE Committee of Ministers and CoE secretary general on the proposed mechanism, Tolstoy, who has sent a letter with the Russian delegation's offer to Pasquier, added.

"We believe that under the charter, a decision can be made only by a two-thirds majority of the entire number of lawmakers, not of those currently present in the hall," Tolstoy added.

Coordinated decision-making and open dialogue on conflicts or problems in relations with any delegation should be prioritized, Tolstoy stressed.