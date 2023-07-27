Russia Delivered 11.5Mln Tonnes of Grain to African Countries in 2022 - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia delivered 11.5 million tonnes of grain to African countries in 2022 and nearly 10 million tonnes in the first six months of this year, despite sanctions on Russian exports, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"As for grain, Russia delivered 11.

5 million tonnes to Africa in 2022, and only in the first six months of this year � almost 10 million tonnes already. And this is despite the illegal sanctions imposed on our exports, which seriously hinder the supply of Russian food, complicate transportation, logistics, insurance and wiring of bank payments," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.